This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk says Joe Biden administration is ‘biased’ against Tesla
1 min read.05:42 AM ISTBloomberg
Tesla chief Elon Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said Biden administration is ‘not the friendliest’ and is controlled by unions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said President Joe Biden and his administration are “biased" against his company, which wasn’t invited to a recent White House event touting electric vehicles.
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said President Joe Biden and his administration are “biased" against his company, which wasn’t invited to a recent White House event touting electric vehicles.
Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the administration is “not the friendliest" and is controlled by unions. He said he’d prefer to see a more centrist president.
Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the administration is “not the friendliest" and is controlled by unions. He said he’d prefer to see a more centrist president.