Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is back as the company's chief executive, just 11 days after stepping down.

Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA head His return has triggered strong reactions from some of the biggest names in technology, business and politics, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and billionaire investor Bill Ackman among those welcoming the decision.

However, the move has also faced criticism from Democratic lawmakers in the US, who want more answers about Nvidia's business dealings with China.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang as president and CEO on November 23, with immediate effect. He had stepped down on November 12. 2 Why did Nvidia bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership after discussions with him. His return also followed a campaign backed by employees, investors and others, and input from senior US government officials. 3 What did Elon Musk and Bill Ackman say about Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Musk wrote that “the mistake has been corrected.” Ackman first said “better governance prevails,” then edited his post to say “Actually, sanity prevails.” 4 Why did Elizabeth Warren criticize Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang? ⌵ Warren said the decision did not resolve questions about Nvidia’s business dealings with China, chip exports and national security. She also called for answers about the US government’s role and stronger bipartisan chip-export laws. 5 Is the investigation into concerns surrounding Jensen Huang over? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s independent board committee will continue its investigation, and Huang has agreed to cooperate. The company has also established a committee to oversee national security and export-control risks.

Nvidia announced on 23 November that its board had unanimously decided to reinstate Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect. The company said it had assessed the concerns surrounding his departure and found that his return did not pose a national security risk.

Here is how some of the biggest names are reacting to Huang's return Elon Musk was among the first prominent technology leaders to react to the announcement. Responding to Nvidia's decision on X, the Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote, "the mistake has been corrected".

Musk had supported Huang even before his return was announced. He was among the technology leaders and investors who backed a campaign asking Nvidia's board to bring its co-founder back.

Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, also welcomed the decision. He initially wrote that "better governance prevails" in a post on X. However, he later edited his reaction, writing, "Actually, sanity prevails."

Ackman had earlier criticised Nvidia's board for not acting in the best interests of shareholders. His latest reaction suggests that he believes bringing Huang back was the right decision for the company.

Brad Gerstner, chief executive of Altimeter Capital, posted the word "Unanimous" on X. He had played an important role in the campaign to bring Huang back and had earlier written to Nvidia's board.

Investor Jason Calacanis shared an edited image of Huang portrayed as Jesus Christ and called him "GPU Jesus". Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire also welcomed the news, pointing to the rise in Nvidia's stock following the announcement.

US President Donald Trump was another major supporter of Huang's return. Trump said Nvidia's board had made the correct decision and described Huang as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

He also said the US government had no reason to believe that Huang's return posed a national security risk.

Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats question Nvidia's decision US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised Nvidia's decision, calling it reckless. She said the reinstatement did not remove the questions that Huang, the company's executives and its board still needed to answer before Congress.

Warren also questioned what role senior US government officials played in supporting the decision. She called on the Trump administration to explain what information was shared with the company before Huang was brought back.

The senator further argued that the development made it more important for Congress to pass stronger, bipartisan laws on chip exports.

Her concerns are linked to Nvidia's position in the global artificial intelligence industry and the restrictions placed on the sale of advanced American chips to China. US lawmakers have been worried about the possibility of sensitive technology reaching China and its potential use in military and other strategic areas.

Other lawmakers have also questioned Nvidia's handling of the matter. The criticism is not limited to Huang's leadership but also involves the company's responsibility to follow US export rules.