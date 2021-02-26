OPEN APP
A file photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk says nickel is ‘biggest concern’ for electric-car batteries

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 05:40 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Elon Musk has previously pleaded with miners to produce more nickel
  • The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange

Elon Musk has had it with nickel. It’s scarce and expensive, so the chief executive officer of electric-carmaker Tesla tweeted on Thursday that the company’s shifting some cars to a type of battery that uses iron instead.

Musk has previously pleaded with miners to produce more nickel. Supplies will be tight for the next three years, and there could be a significant deficit as early as 2023 as demand picks up, according to BloombergNEF analyst Allan Ray Restauro.

Nickel is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles. It packs more energy into batteries and allows producers to reduce use of cobalt, which is more expensive and has a less transparent supply chain.

The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange amid a broad-based rally in commodities, with investors betting on strong demand growth as economies reopen.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

