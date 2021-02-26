Elon Musk says nickel is ‘biggest concern’ for electric-car batteries

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk has had it with nickel. It’s scarce and expensive, so the chief executive officer of electric-carmaker Tesla tweeted on Thursday that the company’s shifting some cars to a type of battery that uses iron instead.

Nickel is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles. It packs more energy into batteries and allows producers to reduce use of cobalt, which is more expensive and has a less transparent supply chain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange amid a broad-based rally in commodities, with investors betting on strong demand growth as economies reopen.

