The Optimus Human Robot is the most important thing Tesla Inc. will be working on this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told investors Wednesday, doubling down on a product he memorably previewed last year with a human dancing on stage.

The humanoid robots will be important to address the labor shortage in the U.S., and their first use will be in Tesla’s own factories, Musk said Wednesday on an earnings webcast. Optimus has “the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time," he said.

Tesla is working through supply chain issues that will affect production this year, and it won’t offer any new vehicle models as it focuses on ramping up output at new factories, Musk said. But the company does plan to achieve what it calls Full Self Driving technology this year, Musk said.

Tesla Inc will delay production of its much-awaited Cybertruck, aiming to start in 2023, the company said on Wednesday, at a time when legacy automakers and startups are doubling down on efforts to capture the lucrative market.

Elon Musk, who unveiled the futuristic vehicle in 2019, had already delayed its production from late 2021 to late 2022. The web page for the pickup had recently stopped referring to the production schedule.

