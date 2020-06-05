Home >Companies >People >Elon Musk says ‘time to break up Amazon,’ escalating feud with Jeff Bezos

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said it’s “time to break up Amazon" in a tweet Thursday, escalating a rivalry with Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos, another billionaire investing in space exploration.

“Monopolies are wrong," Musk tweeted while tagging Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man.

Musk’s post came in response to a tweet from a writer who said his book titled “Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and The Lockdown" was being removed from Amazon’s Kindle publishing division for violating unspecified guidelines.

With more than 35 million followers, Musk is a prolific tweeter. He has been criticized in the past for his posts on various subjects ranging from the coronavirus outbreak to Tesla stock.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The online retailer is among tech companies being scrutinized by federal regulators and lawmakers for the increasing size and the scope of its business.

Last year, a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. executive said Bezos’s Blue Origin was years behind in efforts to build a constellation of satellites. Musk founded SpaceX.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump,watches the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches first ever crewed space mission by a private company

2 min read . 31 May 2020
The talks between Bharti and Amazon are at an early stage: Report (MINT_PRINT)

Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel

1 min read . 04 Jun 2020
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain trillionaire status almost a decade later than Bezos (Reuters)

Jeff Bezos could be world's first trillionaire by 2026, Mukesh Ambani by 2033

2 min read . 15 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout