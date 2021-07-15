1 min read.Updated: 15 Jul 2021, 06:55 PM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk shared a picture of his son X AE A-XII that shows the toddler leaning over a magazine page that features an article on Lockheed A-12 . Along with the picture, Musk writes 'Some light reading with lil X'
From cryptocurrencies to space voyages, Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for creating storm often with his tweets. On a lighter note, Musk shared a picture of toddler son which went viral in few hours.
Apparently, Musk had said the last part of X's name is based on the aircraft model. Quoting Musk, Space.com in an article had reported, "A-12 is my contribution," the SpaceX founder and CEO told Rogan, in an interview that was posted online Thursday (May 7). "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."