From cryptocurrencies to space voyages, Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for creating storm often with his tweets. On a lighter note, Musk shared a picture of toddler son which went viral in few hours.

Musk shared a picture of his son X AE A-XII that shows the toddler leaning over a magazine page that features an article on Lockheed A-12 . Along with the picture, Musk wrote 'Some light reading with lil X'.

Apparently, Musk had said the last part of X's name is based on the aircraft model. Quoting Musk, Space.com in an article had reported, "A-12 is my contribution," the SpaceX founder and CEO told Rogan, in an interview that was posted online Thursday (May 7). "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

Some light reading with lil X pic.twitter.com/MHj4gtyPdo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Twitteratis reacted to the post overwhelmingly. Till Thursday evening the post gathered over 95K likes, over 5K comments and it was retweeted 4.3K times.

Gotta take him to the Air Force museum!, said another

That baby wants to be reading Thomas the train so bad and ur making him learn about WW2 aircrafts, questioned another follower in a light note.

Another follower said, he will be reading entire physics textbooks by the time he is 5.

In February this year, Musk had tweeted that he had bought Dogecoin for his son X Æ A-Xii, extending his support to the cryptocurrency.

Posting a picture of the newborn, later he took to Twitter to say: Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler holder.





