Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Elon Musk shares his son X Æ A-XII's picture in viral post. Check here

Elon Musk shares his son X Æ A-XII's picture in viral post. Check here

Premium
Musk had said the last part of X's name is based on the aircraft model.
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Elon Musk shared a picture of his son X AE A-XII that shows the toddler leaning over a magazine page that features an article on Lockheed A-12 . Along with the picture, Musk writes 'Some light reading with lil X'

From cryptocurrencies to space voyages, Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for creating storm often with his tweets. On a lighter note, Musk shared a picture of toddler son which went viral in few hours.

From cryptocurrencies to space voyages, Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for creating storm often with his tweets. On a lighter note, Musk shared a picture of toddler son which went viral in few hours.

Musk shared a picture of his son X AE A-XII that shows the toddler leaning over a magazine page that features an article on Lockheed A-12 . Along with the picture, Musk wrote 'Some light reading with lil X'.

Musk shared a picture of his son X AE A-XII that shows the toddler leaning over a magazine page that features an article on Lockheed A-12 . Along with the picture, Musk wrote 'Some light reading with lil X'.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apparently, Musk had said the last part of X's name is based on the aircraft model. Quoting Musk, Space.com in an article had reported, "A-12 is my contribution," the SpaceX founder and CEO told Rogan, in an interview that was posted online Thursday (May 7). "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

Twitteratis reacted to the post overwhelmingly. Till Thursday evening the post gathered over 95K likes, over 5K comments and it was retweeted 4.3K times.

One said, Actually he is finding why "A-12" is at the end of his name..!?

And he is at the first stage of finding : "Beginning of the A-12"

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Many jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic just are ...

Premium

China to walk a fine economic line after posting second ...

Premium

How is the economy doing? Here’s what banks say

Premium

Startups cash in as venture funding for digital health rises

Gotta take him to the Air Force museum!, said another

That baby wants to be reading Thomas the train so bad and ur making him learn about WW2 aircrafts, questioned another follower in a light note.

Another follower said, he will be reading entire physics textbooks by the time he is 5.

In February this year, Musk had tweeted that he had bought Dogecoin for his son X Æ A-Xii, extending his support to the cryptocurrency.

Posting a picture of the newborn, later he took to Twitter to say: Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler holder.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!