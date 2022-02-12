Elon Musk shares leadership advice: ‘The duty of a leader..’

This isn't the first time Tesla's treatment of the roughly 15,000 employees at its Fremont, California, factory has come under scrutiny. The explosive lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company. Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.