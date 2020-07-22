Home >Companies >People >Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12 on Twitter
Washington D.C.: Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday (local time) shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media.

The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazing at his father who was holding him and staring right back in his eyes.

In the picture, Musk is seen wearing a black-coloured shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath it. He capped off the look with a blue bandana which he tied around his neck.

The SpaceX owner captioned the post in the German language, "Das baby kann noch keinen loffel benutzen," which roughly translates to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

The name of the newborn is pronounced as "Ex-Eye."

On May 4, Musk along with Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, welcomed their son.

X AE A-12 is Grimes' first child while the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

