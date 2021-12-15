On Monday, the day Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to comment on the tax code and its relationship with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Warren tweeted: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Elon Musk responded Tuesday by tweeting a Fox News opinion piece from 2019 about the claims regarding her Native American ancestry.

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk wrote.

In another Tweet, Musk added: "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen." "Karen" is a slang that refers to a middle-aged white woman who is angry and entitled.

