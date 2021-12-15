Elon Musk spars with Elizabeth Warren on Twitter over billionaire taxes

Elon Musk spars with Elizabeth Warren on Twitter over billionaire taxes1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
On Monday, Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Monday, Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year
On Monday, the day Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to comment on the tax code and its relationship with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.
On Monday, the day Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to comment on the tax code and its relationship with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.
Warren tweeted: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."
Warren tweeted: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."
Elon Musk responded Tuesday by tweeting a Fox News opinion piece from 2019 about the claims regarding her Native American ancestry.
"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk wrote.
In another Tweet, Musk added: "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen." "Karen" is a slang that refers to a middle-aged white woman who is angry and entitled.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!