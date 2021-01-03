Elon Musk steers Tesla to record deliveries

Elon Musk steers Tesla to record deliveries4 min read . 01:22 PM IST
- The electric-vehicle maker’s sales soared despite a drop in global demand for new cars during the Covid-19 pandemic
Tesla Inc. fell just shy of its goal of delivering at least half a million vehicles after the Covid-19 outbreak temporarily closed the company’s lone U.S. car plant.
The Silicon Valley electric-car maker Saturday said it delivered a record 499,550 vehicles globally last year, up from roughly 367,500 the previous year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected 493,000 Tesla deliveries in 2020. Tesla said it produced 509,737 vehicles last year.
