Elon Musk has taken another swipe at Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram. The tech billionaire has responded in agreement to a post by user cb_doge on X (formerly Twitter) comparing Instagram to OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is an online subscription-based service in the UK, primarily used by sex workers who produce pornography.

Long time back-and-forth

X owner Musk's beef with Zuckerberg's social media sites is well documented but especially came to a head when the latter announced a new site ‘Threads’ as a counter to Twitter for users looking to skip paid services and chasing the ‘old Twitter’ vibes.

On Threads, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. The app will let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, Meta’s photo and video-sharing app that counts major brands, celebrities, and creators among its more than 2 billion users.

The app garnered more than 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said on his Threads account.

In August the Washington Post reported that X was delaying access to links to content on the Reuters and New York Times websites as well as rivals such as Facebook and Instagram.

The aforementioned affected websites suffered a delay of about 5 seconds while clicking a link on the X before the webpage loaded, citing tests it conducted yesterday, the Washington Post added. However, by afternoon the X platform eliminated the delay.

In July, X threatened to sue Instagram's Threads for hiring employees that the erstwhile Twitter had fired. It should be noted that amid massive backlash for firing employees, the self-proclaimed advocate of free speech Elon Musk had posted that he would like to "apologize for firing these geniuses."

However, Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The cease-and-desist letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Spiro accused Meta of hiring "dozens of former Twitter employees" to create a "copycat" app.

Further in June, Zuckerberg agreed to fight Musk in a cage fight. According to the report from The Verge, the Tesla CEO has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter like "Zuck my 👅."

For those following Musk's quick jabs against Zuckerberg and his companies, the new post does not come as a surprise.

