Elon Musk targets YouTube says video platform giant hosts nonstop scam ads

Also according to a study by Omnicore, with 122+ million daily active users on YouTube consuming more than a billion hours of video every day, this is one of the most widely used social media platforms (and search engines) in the world (YouTube, 2021). It is also the second-most popular search engine right after Google, racking up over a billion hours of views every day (YouTube, 2021). In fact, YouTube receives more search queries than other major search engine platforms like Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, AOL, and Ask ‒ combined, the study said.