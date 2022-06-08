Elon Musk targets YouTube says video platform giant hosts nonstop scam ads

In another tweet, Elon Musk posted a meme poking fun at Youtube for allegedly not cracking down on the deceptive schemes.
Meanwhile, in a statement regarding its policies on scams, Google said, YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. We also don’t allow content where the main purpose is to trick others into leaving YouTube for another site.
Also according to a study by Omnicore, with 122+ million daily active users on YouTube consuming more than a billion hours of video every day, this is one of the most widely used social media platforms (and search engines) in the world (YouTube, 2021). It is also the second-most popular search engine right after Google, racking up over a billion hours of views every day (YouTube, 2021). In fact, YouTube receives more search queries than other major search engine platforms like Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, AOL, and Ask ‒ combined, the study said.
In another related development, openly accusing Twitter of breaching the merger agreement, Elon Musk has threatened to walk away and call off the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.
Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5% of the platform's active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures, however, Monday's letter claimed Twitter had sought to restrict access to the information by interpreting the merger agreement narrowly, such that providing the information would fall outside the scope of Twitter's contractual requirements.
In a separate securities filing, Twitter previously disclosed that Musk had waived a due diligence clause in the deal that could have made it easier or him to back out of the agreement; without it, Musk could face a tougher climb, and the prospect of litigation.