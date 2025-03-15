Musk gets support from unexpected quarters on Tesla: Kim Kardashian

Amid an ongoing mass fury against Tesla over its CEO Elon Musk's role under the Donald Trump administration, Kim Kardashian has seemingly seized the opportunity to come out in support of the billionaire's company.

The American media personality, who has hundreds of millions of followers across the world and on her social media handles, shared photos of herself with a Tesla Cybertruck and Optimus robot.

The post is for a recent photoshoot with Perfect Magazine, and are clicked by photographer Steven Klein.

Kim is seen posing on the Cybertruck and with the Tesla robot in the photos, which have been shared to over 357 million followers on her Instagram account alone.

Take a look at the post:

Kim Kardashian's post with the Tesla products went viral on social media.

“Kim Kardashian just posted new photos of herself with @Tesla's Cybertruck and Optimus robot to her 357 million followers,” a user wrote on X, sharing the images.

Elon Musk supporters back Kim On her own post on X, Kim received support from Tesla and Elon Musk fans.

“Nice to see a Democrat who isn’t controlled,” a user commented.

“Kim standing with Elon is so heartwarming,” another user said.

A third user added, “Good to see people supporting Tesla.”

“Loving the futuristic vibe with the Cybertruck and Tesla Optimus in your Perfect Magazine shoot! If you're standing with MAGA, that's awesome—your bold style and support for what you believe in really shine through,” a supporter commented.

Tesla takedown movement Meanwhile, protesters across the United States have been going on rallies against Musk and Tesla due to his role at the government.

Tesla has been a target for demonstrations and vandalism in the US and elsewhere this year after CEO Elon Musk became a key figure in the Trump administration.

Gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon on Thursday for the second time in a week. Earlier, four Cybertrucks were destroyed in a blaze in Seattle.

