Tesla Chief Elon Musk who just few days back brought the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion has stated that for the microblogging site to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral.

In a series of tweets Elon Musk tweeted,"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally."

He also tweeted,"Twitter DMs should have end- to-end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages."

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he was proud of the employees who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise.

"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," Agrawal tweeted.

Earlier, Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he doesn't feel it's living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Twitter, he said, “needs to be transformed as a private company" in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative" of free speech.

Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist" but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.

In recent weeks, he has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump's account — to ridding the platform of fake and automated accounts.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move.

"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust