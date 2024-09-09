Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027, THIS Indian billionaire to follow suit

Tesla founder and social media 'X' Chief Executive Elon Musk is on the way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027, Hindustan Times quoted an Informa Connect Academy report as saying, adding LTH has been growing at an average annual rate of 110%.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla's founder is currently the world's richest person, with a net worth of $237 billion.

Earlier in June, Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

The report mentioned that Musk's net worth has reached $210.7 billion, while Arnault holds second place with $201 billion, and Bezos is in third with $197.4 billion.

Following Musk, Arnault and Bezos, the list ranks Mark Zuckerberg fourth with $163.9 billion, Larry Ellison fifth with $146.2 billion, Larry Page sixth with $142.6 billion, Sergey Brin seventh with $136.6 billion, Warren Buffett eighth with $134.9 billion, Bill Gates ninth with $128.6 billion, and Steve Ballmer tenth with $123.1 billio

Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta are among the firms whose valuations have crossed $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which became a trillion-dollar firm in August last year, is the latest addition.

Earlier in May 2023, Nvidia also joined the $1 trillion club and reached $3 trillion in June.

Potential future trillionaires: According to the Informa Connect Academy report, India's Gautam Adani is most likely to become the second after Musk to achieve trillionaire status in 2028, following his annual wealth growth rate of 123 per cent.

The Indian billionaire is followed by Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Indonesian energy and mining mogul Prajogo Pangestu, who may become trillionaires by 2028 if their growth trajectories continue.

Apart from this, LVMH's Bernard Arnault – the world's third-richest person with a $181 billion net worth – is likely to become a trillionaire by 2030.