Elon Musk to resign from Endeavor Board of Directors. Read here

Endeavor Group Holdings announced Musk's departure in its annual report with the SEC, saying that his resignation will be effective June 30
The Tesla founder had joined the Endeavor board along with the company’s IPO last year
Tesla founder Elon Musk will resign from the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, the Hollywood conglomerate whose properties include the William Morris talent agency and Ultimate Fighting Championship, as per news agency ANI report. The company led by CEO Ari Emanuel will also shrink its board of directors from eight people to seven, with Musk not being replaced, according to reports.
Musk had joined the Endeavor board along with the company’s IPO last year. Musk notified the board of his decision on Saturday. Musk was not expected to remain on the board long-term, and his joining the board was a rare one outside of a company that he already owns.
"We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment. We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us," an Endeavor spokesperson said. The company mentioned that Musk notified his resignation on March 12, and it was not due to any type of dispute.
“The board of directors approved reducing its size from eight to seven members subject to and effective upon the effectiveness of Mr. Musk’s resignation. Mr. Musk’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices," the filing says.
(With inputs from agencies)
