Elon Musk to scale back DOGE role to prioritise Tesla; EV maker’s stocks plunge | Here’s what he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he will start to pull back significantly from his work with President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) beginning next month. He also promised to spend ‘far more’ time at the Tesla office.
“I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly,” Musk said during a call with analysts on Tuesday.
The stock rose 3.8% at 6:14 p.m. in extended New York trading, paring some of an earlier gain. His statements sparked a rally following an initial lukewarm reaction to Tesla’s first-quarter results. The company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share for the first quarter, below the average analyst estimate, while omitting an earlier prediction that sales would return to growth for the full year.
