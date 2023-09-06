Elon Musk took $1 billion loan from SpaceX while acquiring Twitter: Report1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Elon Musk withdrew a $1 billion loan from SpaceX while acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Billionaire Elon Musk withdrew a loan of $1 billion from his two-decade-old company ‘SpaceX’ around the same time he was acquiring Twitter (now called X) for $44 billion, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal.
