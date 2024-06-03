Elon Musk tops Forbes Billionaires list with $210.7 billion net worth; surpasses Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk, the visionary founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has now claimed the title of the world's richest person, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. With a staggering net worth of $210.7 billion, Musk has surpassed Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos, who hold second and third place.
