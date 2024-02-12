Is Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition legitimate? California court seeks answers on SEC investigation
A California federal court ruled in favour of the SEC, requiring Elon Musk to answer further questions regarding his acquisition of Twitter on February 12.
A California federal court ruled in favour of the SEC, requiring Elon Musk to answer further questions regarding his acquisition of Twitter (now X) on February 12. The judge deemed the SEC's investigation legitimate and the requested testimony relevant, rejecting Musk's claims of harassment and irrelevant inquiries, according to a report by Bloomberg.