Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Elon Musk vs Brazil: Musk claims employees threatened with arrest, says will share info on judge after they are safe
BackBack
Breaking News

Elon Musk vs Brazil: Musk claims employees threatened with arrest, says will share info on judge after they are safe

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Elon Musk added that a ‘full data dump’ on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes – whom he is publically warring with – would come after his Brazilian X employees are safe.

File image of billionaire Elon Musk at the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)Premium
File image of billionaire Elon Musk at the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

Billionaire Elon Musk on April 9 claimed that the Brazilian employees of his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), are being threatened with arrest. The tech mogul further added that all details he has on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes will be shared after his employees are safe.

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump. They have been told they will be arrested," he stated.

Musk's post on X came in response to Brazilian politician Nikolas Ferreira, calling him out to prove his claims against Alexandre and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Elon said that Alexandre has Lula on a leash and that he put his finger on the scale to elect him. As a member of the Brazilian congress and representing millions of people, I ask you to give us more information. This will be crucial for the future of our country," Ferreira wrote.

Musk has been publically feuding with the Brazilian Supreme Court, especially Judge Alexandre, for some time now over "censorship" claims.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App