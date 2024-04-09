Elon Musk vs Brazil: Musk claims employees threatened with arrest, says will share info on judge after they are safe
Elon Musk added that a ‘full data dump’ on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes – whom he is publically warring with – would come after his Brazilian X employees are safe.
Billionaire Elon Musk on April 9 claimed that the Brazilian employees of his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), are being threatened with arrest. The tech mogul further added that all details he has on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes will be shared after his employees are safe.