Elon Musk added that a ‘full data dump’ on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes – whom he is publically warring with – would come after his Brazilian X employees are safe.

Billionaire Elon Musk on April 9 claimed that the Brazilian employees of his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), are being threatened with arrest. The tech mogul further added that all details he has on Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes will be shared after his employees are safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump. They have been told they will be arrested," he stated.

Musk's post on X came in response to Brazilian politician Nikolas Ferreira, calling him out to prove his claims against Alexandre and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Elon said that Alexandre has Lula on a leash and that he put his finger on the scale to elect him. As a member of the Brazilian congress and representing millions of people, I ask you to give us more information. This will be crucial for the future of our country," Ferreira wrote.

Musk has been publically feuding with the Brazilian Supreme Court, especially Judge Alexandre, for some time now over "censorship" claims.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

