Billionaire Elon Musk is facing an ever-increasing line-up of lawsuits regarding his work practices, sexual harassment, mass firings, executive pay demands, and allegations of stock manipulation for corporate acquisition.

As the laundry list grows, we list all the lawsuits Musk and his companies are battling.

A Breakdown of Elon Musk's Mounting Legal Battles - in 2024

Ex-SpaceX workers sue Musk for sexual harassment, wrongful firing: Eight former SpaceX employees filed a lawsuit on June 12, accusing Elon Musk of fostering a sexist "Dark Ages" culture at the company, newswire AFP reported. It claims a hostile work environment with allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, leading to the firing of eight former workers in 2022. The civil complaint, lodged in a Los Angeles court, claims the workers were terminated after they published an open letter expressing their concerns and urging SpaceX's board to distance itself from Musk.

In 2023...

Tesla racism lawsuit: As many as 240 workers have filed a class action lawsuit alleging rampant racial discrimination at Tesla's California factory, AP reported in June 2023. They alleged facing frequent racial slurs from their co-workers and said the site was referred to as a "slave ship" by many. AP said as many as 6,000 workers who were contractors and employees at Tesla's Fremont factory between 2016 and the present are likely part of the class lawsuit. The testimonies were filed in Alameda County Superior Court in California. Notably, in April 2023, a federal jury awarded another former Tesla employee $3.2 million for racial abuse suffered.

Older...

Tesla false advertising lawsuits: Bloomberg reported that Tesla faces numerous lawsuits claiming false advertisements to consumers, including inflating how far its EV drives on a charge and over-hyping its driving-assistance capabilities.

