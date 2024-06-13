Elon Musk vs Lawsuits: A look at all major legal battles facing the tech billionaire and his companies

6 min read

The laundry list of lawsuits against Elon Musk and his companies continues to grow — ranging from sexual harassment complaints to massive job cuts, stock manipulation and bloated pay packages. We take a look at the legal battles facing the tech billionaire.

