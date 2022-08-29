Elon Musk vs Twitter: Tesla founder calls whistleblower before court . Here's why1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:05 PM IST
- The move comes as the billionaire battles to end his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk has subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities as the billionaire battles to end his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.