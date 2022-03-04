Russia-Ukraine war: Just few days after Starlink was activated in Ukraine, SpaceX chief Elon Musk has warned there was a high chance the Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion. Earlier internet security researcher John Scott-Railton had warned that devices used for satellite communications could become "beacons" that Russia could target for airstrikes.

