Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Monday that Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of the microblogging site. Last week, Twitter announced that Elon Musk will join its board, boosting hopes the Tesla boss will lift the social media company's prospects as some observers expressed wariness of the billionaire's influence.

Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world's richest man, on 4th April announced his purchase of 73.5 million shares or 9.2 percent of Twitter's common stock, sending the company's value up more than 27 percent on Wall Street.

Developing story

