Elon Musk won't join the Twitter board, announces CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk won't join the Twitter board, announces CEO Parag Agrawal1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Monday that Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of the microblogging site. Agrawal tweeted that Musk held discussions with Twitter’s directors but Musk ultimately declined their offer of a board seat. “I believe this is for the best," Agrawal said in an internal memo he shared on Twitter.
Elon Musk disclosed just a week ago that he had taken a stake of 9.2%, and Twitter said shortly thereafter he would join the board. The billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX has been vocal about changes he’d like to effect at the social media platform in the name of free speech.
He wasted no time in appealing to the service’s users about potential changes, from adding an edit button for tweets to giving automatic verification marks to premium users.
Musk’s tweets have enthralled the social media sphere since that initial disclosure. His open musings about Twitter -- including turning its headquarters into a homeless shelter -- drew in Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, among other high-profile personalities.
Bezos, a fellow billionaire, responded Sunday with a link to a report about a homeless shelter attached to an Amazon office building, noting that a portion of Twitter’s space could be converted, making it easier for employees who want to volunteer. Musk called the suggestion a “great idea."
