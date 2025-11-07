Elon Musk’s path to ‘trillionaire’ status isn’t guaranteed — The devil is in the details

Tesla chief Elon Musk is riding a high, after as many as 75 per cent shareholders at the electric vehicle (EV) maker signed off on his whopping, historic $1 trillion pay package, that exceeds even the GDPs of some countries.
So, does this mean that Elon Musk is now officially the first ever trillionaire in world history? No, not just yet.
While the pay package has been approved, the disbursals are subject to a series of tough performance milestones to be achieved by the tech mogul over a period of 10 years. And if these are not met, the board could hold back on the massive rollouts.
Elon Musk has been given the “biggest CEO pay package in corporate history”, which includes around 25 per cent total stake in the company, as per an AP report, while noting that his performance targets are “ambitious”. Notably, he is already Tesla's largest shareholder.
What does Elon Musk have to achieve? Well, according to a Washington Post report, the full pay by Tesla will be awarded in 12 tranches as the businessman reaches each milestone. But critics felt that when it comes down to it, the board holds discretion on certain terms of the stock awards, which could make the targets “suggestions rather than mandates”, it said.
The pay package approval from shareholders is a “vote of confidence” in Elon Musk — who has a track record of overpromising on products like his Optimus robots, as per the WaPo report.
And even if he does fail, Elon Musk will be failing upwards. The world's richest man will make at least $50 billion in additional Tesla shares, for rocketing the carmaker's market value by 80 per cent (he achieved this last fiscal), doubling vehicle sales, and tripling operational earnings, the AP report added.
According to a CNBC report, Elon Musk at present gets no salary and his entire compensation was in Tesla stock. So, even if the massive trillion-dollar payout doesn't pan out, if he manages to take the carmaker's stock near $8.5 trillion market cap, Elon Musk could still become the world's first ever trillionaire.
(With inputs from AP)