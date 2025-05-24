Elon Musk's BIG announcement after massive X outage: ‘Back to spending 24/7 at work, I must be super focused…’

Following back to back global outages of his social media platform X, CEO Elon Musk said he is back to his old work routine, spending 24/7 at his companies.

In a post on X, Musk said he should be focused on X, Tesla and his upcoming Starship launch, as the companies are scheduled to roll out ‘critical technologies’.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms,” the X CEO said.

“I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” he added.

X faces massive global outage, Musk acknowledges Billionaire CEO Elon Musk's social media platform X experienced a global outage on Saturday, 24 May 2025, as users from around the world reported issues with not being able to access the application or the website.

According to the industry outage tracking website, Downdetector data, the global outages reported for the social media platform X jumped to 2,212 reports at 6:20 p.m. (IST) on 24 May 2025.

In his post, Musk acknowledged the X outages, saying the company needs to make ‘major’ improvements.

“As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not,” he said.

Elon Musk to cut political spending Elon Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said on Tuesday he will cut his political spending substantially, signalling that he is shifting his attention back to his business empire amid growing investor concerns.

He led the Department of Government Efficiency, which sought to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs and cancel billions of dollars in contracts and grants.

However, his political views triggered waves of protests against Tesla in the U.S. and Europe, leading to a slump in sales, with the automaker reporting its first drop in annual deliveries last year.