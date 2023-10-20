Elon Musk's fortune slumps by $16.7 billion following Tesla's weak third-quarter earnings
Still, Elon Musk’s wealth is up by more than $70 billion in 2023 alongside a rebound in Tesla shares despite the deteriorating fundamentals. After briefly being overtaken by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, he’s once again the world’s wealthiest person by a wide margin.
Elon Musk’s fortune slumped by $16.7 billion Thursday after Tesla Inc.’s weak third-quarter earnings weighed on shares.
