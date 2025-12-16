Elon Musk's net worth tops $600 billion! How did the SpaceX CEO increase his wealth by $168 billion in a day?

Elon Musk net worth: Elon Musk on Monday created history and became the first person in the world to hit $600 billion net worth, according to a report by Forbes.

As per the report quoting two people familiar with the development, Musk's net worth shot up by $168 billion in a day on the heels of news that his rocket startup SpaceX was likely to go public at a valuation of $800 billion.

The tender valuing SpaceX at $800 billion was issued earlier this month, the two investors quoted by the news outlet said.

How did Elon Musk net worth shoot up? Elon Musk, who was the first person ever to surpass $500 billion in net worth in October, owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, according to a report by Reuters last week.

Musk's huge stake at the rocket company would thus strengthen his net worth by a whopping $168 billion to an estimated $677 billion as of 12 pm ET on Monday, according to Forbes.

The SpaceX IPO, if it happens with the $800 valuation, would make Elon Musk the first trillionaire in the world. Even if that valuation is not reached Musk’s estimated $336 billion stake in SpaceX is now his most valuable asset, as per estimates by Forbes.

Not just SpaceX, Elon Musk net worth also got a booster from his around 12% stake in his EV maker company Tesla, shares of which have shot up by 13% so far in 2025, even after sales lagged. Tesla shares were up nearly 4% on Monday after Musk said the company was testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat.

Musk's stake at Tesla is now valued at around $197 billion, excluding stock options from his 2018 CEO Performance Award.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

As well, his artificial-intelligence startup xAI is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion, according to a media report cited by Reuters.

Elon Musk's rise in wealth Elon Musk's net worth has seen a meteoric rise in the last five years, and going past the $600 million mark comes as his latest achievement in the front.

In March 2020, the Tesla CEO's wealth stood at a humble $24.6 billion. Cut to August of that year, skyrocketing Tesla shares made him the fifth person ever to reach $100 billion wealth. Elon Musk became the world's richest person in January 2021, with a net worth of nearly $190 billion. In September that year, he became the third person in history to reach a $300 billion wealth after Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

However, Musk's rise in wealth did not stop there as he touched a $400 billion net worth in December 2024 and $500 billion in October.