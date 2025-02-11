Elon Musk’s new avatar on X: Name changed to ’Harry Bōlz’ and bio reads...

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has changed his name and bio on X social media platform. He changed his name on X to “Harry Bōlz” and bio to “A Shortfall of Gravitas”.

Here's a close look at Elon Musk's new avatar on X:

Screenshot of Elon Musk's X profile

What's behind Elon Musk's new avatar ‘Harry Bōlz’ This is the second time Elon Musk has used this moniker. The billionaire had previously adopted this allias in April 2023. His latest move came amid reports that a Musk-led consortium of investors had placed a bid to take control of OpenAI.

Musk’s history with meme-based cryptocurrencies is well-documented. His past endorsements of Dogecoin have resulted in massive price spikes, and his tweets have sent shockwaves through the digital currency world.

Musk’s online persona blends humor, internet culture, and subtle financial experiments. In December 2024, he briefly adopted the moniker “Kekius Maximus,” a nod to meme culture, sparking speculation among his followers. Whether intentional or not, these antics keep Musk and his businesses—including Tesla and SpaceX—at the center of digital conversations.

His unpredictability not only drives engagement but also creates economic waves. Investors and social media users alike attempt to decode his every move, often leading to frenzied speculation in various markets. Whether it is stock prices, cryptocurrencies, or AI trends, Musk’s digital footprint consistently generates significant reactions.

Meanwhile, The Crypto Times reported that a new coin Harry Bōlz (HarryBōlz) was launched on Solana’s PumpFun and gained an astonishing 17,000 percent rise in value in less than 30 minutes.

Musk has yet to comment on whether the name change was meant to influence the market, but the impact is undeniable. His unpredictable online behavior continues to blur the lines between humor, financial experimentation, and social media spectacle.