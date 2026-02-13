Elon Musk's scathing attack on Anthropic as Claude-maker raises $30 billion — ‘Evil and misanthropic'

Elon Musk on Thursday slammed AI company Anthropic in a scathing attack, calling the firm “misanthropic and evil” as it closed a $30 billion fundraising round.

Musk's comments on social media came as a reply to Anthropic's X post announcing the capital raise round, which is the second largest tech fundraising in history.

“Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it,” Musk, who runs AI firm xAI, wrote.

He called the company ‘misanthropic’, in a wordplay to its name.

“Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind,” the billionaire added.

The Tesla CEO's AI company xAI, which recently merged with X, competes directly with Anthropic's Claude AI model.

Why is Elon Musk bashing Anthropic? Elon Musk has previously been critical of Anthropic, with a report by The Economic Times claiming that Anthropic cut off xAI's access to Claude models.

“Not quite on programming, but it will excel in other areas. Anthropic has done something special with coding,” Musk wrote on X on 15 January. “It was a helpful motivator that they cut us off [xAI] and not good for their karma.”

On 30 January, Musk posted another critical comment on Anthropic, this time mocking its name.

“Always worth remembering that fate loves irony. The most ironic outcome for a company named [Anthropic] would be that it is the most misanthropic!” he wrote.

Anthropic raises $30 billion Anthropic has completed a mega funding round, raising $30 billion and valuing the company at $380 billion, the company announced on Thursday.

“We’ve raised $30B in funding at a $380B post-money valuation. This investment will help us deepen our research, continue to innovate in products, and ensure we have the resources to power our infrastructure expansion as we make Claude available everywhere our customers are,” it wrote in a post on X.

Musk's comments came in reply to this post. Anthropic has not replied to his accusations.

Anthropic, maker of the chatbot Claude, said Thursday its capital raise round was led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and the US-based investment firm Coatue, along with dozens of other major investors.

While not profitable, Anthropic said it is on track for sales of $14 billion over the next year, a rapid rise from “its first dollar in revenue” that came less than three years ago.

The $30 billion capital raise is the second largest in history in the tech sector, after OpenAI's $40 billion financing from SoftBank.

Anthropic's role in tech stock rout Anthropic has differentiated itself in the AI space by focusing its model training on coding, with Claude Code gaining strong traction among developers.

Anthropic was also the force behind the brutal selloff in global software stocks this month, with its product advances — including a Claude Cowork plugin for legal work — sparking fresh worries around the disruptive potential to the software sector from sophisticated AI models.