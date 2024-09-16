Elon Musk’s security detail: Tesla boss’s 20 guards accompany him everywhere, even bathroom

  • Elon Musk's security team, Voyager, consists of 20 personnel who accompany him everywhere.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published16 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Elon Musk moves around with 20 bodyguards.
Elon Musk moves around with 20 bodyguards.

Elon Musk's security team, known as Voyager, has 20 security personnel who follow him everywhere, even to the bathroom.

According to a report by the New York Times Tesla boss does not move around without his bodyguards.

However, Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO and Musk’s predecessor, often travelled without bodyguards in San Francisco.

In January 2016, the total cost of Musk's security was more than $163,000, which has increased substantially over the years. The report cited the Tesla filing saying that the company paid $2.4 million in 2023 and another $500,000 through February 2024 for Musk’s security.

Also Read | Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is trying to assassinate…’

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk spoke about the threats against him. He claimed that two ‘homicidal maniacs’ had threatened to kill him. The report said that Elon Musk had bought a house secretly in 2022 after his previous address became public.

In the same year, Musk bought Twitter, later renamed X. In December 2022, he tried to suspend the X account of a university student who tracked his private jet and more than 24 other accounts. He stated that these were “basically assassination coordinates,” the report said.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s quest to make men great again

Apart from Musk, security has also tightened for Tesla’s former chief financial officer, Zachary Kirkhorn, who had received a death threat demanding $300,000 via email as bitcoin, according to reports. Such instances were reportedly made between 2022 and 2023 from Tesla's HQ. The law enforcement agencies categorised these as “terroristic threats”.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s new hire has an impossible job

Elon Musk and his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have spent millions of dollars to ensure his safety. According to the New York Times report, citing internal Tesla documents, they have paid security company Gavin de Becker & Associates and others. The report said, quoting the documents and security experts, that Elon Musk also started Foundation Security to protect himself from threats.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleElon Musk’s security detail: Tesla boss’s 20 guards accompany him everywhere, even bathroom

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue