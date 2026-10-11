Elon Musk's SpaceX ambition grows: From being ‘worth more than Earth’ to ‘orders of magnitude’ beyond the global economy

Elon Musk has significantly escalated his vision for SpaceX, moving from suggesting that the rocket and satellite company could become worth more than the rest of Earth to saying it could eventually be worth “orders of magnitude more” than the current global economy.

In a post on X on October 9, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive said he could see a path for SpaceX to reach a valuation far beyond the economic output generated worldwide. The statement builds on comments he reportedly made to SpaceX investors in July 2026, when he said the company could be worth “More Than the Rest of Earth”.

Musk's latest statement goes beyond the idea of surpassing the value of the existing global economy. However, Musk stopped short of predicting that the outcome was likely. In a follow-up post, he clarified that seeing a path towards such a valuation did not amount to strong confidence that SpaceX would achieve it.

From 'more than Earth' to 'orders of magnitude more' Musk's comments over the past several months show how his vision for SpaceX has evolved.

- July 2026: Musk reportedly told SpaceX investors that the company could be worth “More Than the Rest of Earth”.

- October 9, 2026: He said SpaceX could be worth “orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy”.

- October 10, 2026: Musk clarified that he was describing a possible outcome, not expressing extreme confidence that it would happen.

“‘Seeing a path’ is not a statement of extreme confidence that we will achieve that outcome,” Musk wrote on Friday. “Just means that I believe there is such a path and the probability of achieving it is not zero.”

The clarification is important because “orders of magnitude” is not a precise valuation target. Musk did not specify how many orders of magnitude he had in mind, when the valuation might be achieved.

SpaceX's $2.2 trillion valuation versus the $126 trillion global economy The scale of Musk's ambition becomes clearer when compared with current economic estimates.

The International Monetary Fund projected in April that global economic output, measured at market exchange rates, would reach $126 trillion in 2026. SpaceX had a reported market capitalisation of $2.2 trillion at Thursday's close.

That puts SpaceX's reported valuation at approximately 1.75% of the projected annual output of the global economy.

But the two figures measure different things. Market capitalisation represents the value investors assign to a company at a particular point in time, while gross domestic product measures the value of goods and services produced across the world over a year.

Musk's statement nevertheless implies an extraordinary expansion of the company's potential economic reach.

Space-based industries are central to Musk's vision Musk's latest comments are part of a broader argument that industries operating beyond Earth could eventually exceed the economic value of industries on the planet.

In January, he argued that space-based industries could vastly exceed the value of all economic activity on Earth because of the enormous amount of solar energy available in space.

“Space-based industries will vastly exceed the value of all of Earth, given that you could harness roughly 100,000 times more energy than Earth and still be using less than a millionth of the Sun’s energy!” he wrote.

His argument rests on the possibility that access to abundant solar energy and the ability to expand infrastructure beyond Earth's physical limits could enable industries to operate at a scale that is difficult to achieve on the planet.

Musk has also made similarly ambitious claims about Tesla, saying in January that the electric-car maker's autonomous-driving technology could make it worth more than the rest of the automotive industry.

His comments suggest that he sees artificial intelligence and automation as technologies capable of creating markets much larger than the traditional industries in which his companies operate.

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