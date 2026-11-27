Elon Musk plans to give every child in the United States two shares of SpaceX, in a giveaway estimated to be worth nearly $18 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The announcement, made around the Thanksgiving holiday, involves one newly issued share from SpaceX and another contributed personally by Musk. The world's richest man has also indicated that he intends to continue the initiative by gifting an additional SpaceX share to every American child each year.

According to Reuters, Musk announced the plan on Wednesday, shortly after SpaceX received approval from US regulators to deploy a constellation of up to one million satellites for data centres in space.

"Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally," Musk wrote on X.

What will US children receive? Under the proposed arrangement, each eligible child will receive two shares of SpaceX -- one contributed by the company and the other by Musk personally.

SpaceX said it would issue one new Class A common share for every currently active Trump Account, a government-backed programme designed to help Americans under 18 build wealth through investments.

Musk has pledged to match the company's contribution with one of his own shares.

However, the two contributions will not necessarily be transferred at the same time. According to Reuters, Musk said SpaceX's shares would be transferred next month, while his personal contribution would follow after his shareholding lock-up expires in June next year.

Musk also indicated that the programme would continue annually.

"I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year," he wrote in another post on X on Thursday.

How much is Musk's SpaceX giveaway worth? The combined contribution of two shares per child is estimated to be worth approximately $18 billion, based on SpaceX's share price of $127.44 at Wednesday's close, according to Bloomberg.

With around 72 million children in the US, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau, the scale of the proposed giveaway is substantial.

Bloomberg's estimate of $18.4 billion is based on the number of children and the prevailing share valuation.

Musk, whose net worth is estimated at around $820 billion, holds a significant stake in SpaceX. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his SpaceX holdings account for approximately $650 billion of his fortune, with additional wealth linked to Tesla, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell has also announced a separate contribution of more than two million SpaceX shares. However, the company has not disclosed how those shares will be distributed.

Why is Musk giving away SpaceX shares? The announcement comes as Musk seeks to expand SpaceX's presence in the artificial intelligence industry, particularly through plans to develop data centres in space.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX's proposal to deploy up to one million satellites intended to support growing demand for AI computing infrastructure.

However, the expansion has also attracted criticism. Astronomers have raised concerns about the potential impact of a massive satellite constellation on astronomical observations and the ability to study the night sky.

The American Astronomical Society expressed disappointment over the FCC's decision, warning that the proposed network could undermine years of investment in astronomical research facilities.

Reuters reported that Musk's share giveaway could also help build public support for SpaceX at a time when the technology sector faces growing scrutiny over its influence, environmental footprint and expanding role in the economy.