Elon Musk's wealth plunges by $40 billion in 2024 as Tesla shares crash 30% YTD on poor sales
Elon Musk has lost the position of the world's richest person as the Tesla chief's net worth has tanked by almost $40 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Musk has lost the title to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos who is now the world's second richest, while Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault is currently at the top with a net worth of $201 billion.