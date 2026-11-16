Embattled Jensen Huang is discussing comeback as Nvidia CEO amid mounting pressure on board to reinstate him: Report

On November 12, Jensen Huang was forced to step down as CEO of Nvidia, the company he co-founded and led since its inception in 1993, in one of the most polarizing moves in recent corporate history. But just days after his ouster, Huang is already plotting his comeback to the helm of the world’s second-most valuable company. According to The Financial Times, Huang is discussing a return to Nvidia as CEO with some of his closest allies.

‘War room of Silicon Valley executives’ A Huang ally told FT that they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return and would try to garner support from the White House.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the ally said, adding that “The efforts had Huang’s support.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Is Jensen Huang trying to return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ According to a Financial Times report, Huang is discussing a possible return with some of his closest allies. His reinstatement has not been confirmed. 2 Who is lobbying for Jensen Huang to be reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang’s allies are reportedly organizing a group of Silicon Valley executives to support his return and seek backing from the White House. Tech executives, Nvidia investors and some employees have also voiced support. 3 Who is leading Nvidia while the board searches for a new CEO? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. The board is working to finalize a permanent successor to Huang. 4 Why does Scott Bessent want Nvidia to hire an outside CEO? ⌵ Bessent has called for a leadership shake-up and questioned Nvidia’s compliance culture and its handling of alleged chip sales to Chinese entities. He said the board should look outside the company for its next CEO. 5 Why did Jensen Huang leave his role as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang resigned amid reports of extramarital relationships, including allegations involving an alleged Chinese spy, and scrutiny over Nvidia’s compliance. The board opened an independent investigation into the matter.

63-year-old Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, resigned from his post and the board of the chipmaker amid a series of extramarital affair allegations, including with an alleged Chinese spy and two executives in his company.

Also Read | Why is this Nvidia employee praising Jensen Huang amid affair?

After US media reported that Huang was having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, whom intelligence believes was a Chinese spy, the Nvidia board opened an independent investigation into the matter. Huang, who, in a letter to Nvidia employees, acknowledged the relationship with the Chinese woman, has, however, not commented on the two allegations that surfaced subsequently.

Jensen Huang has powerful friends Nvidia is currently led by interim CEO Colette Kress, who has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since September 2013. Nvidia’s board is currently in the process of finalizing a permeant successor for Huang even as it has come under increasing pressure from various corners to reinstate him.

Several top tech executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and major Nvidia investors like Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, have thrown their weight behind Huang and have called for him to be reinstated as CEO.

Huang, who enjoys close ties with US President Donald Trump, is also expected to get the White House's backing. In addition to this, several Nvidia employees have also stood behind the company’s founder, and an online petition calling for Huang to be reinstated has also gained momentum.

“Everyone influential in tech, except the leading labs developing the most advanced AI models, loves Jensen,” a Huang ally told FT.

Scott Bessent wants ‘dramatic shakeup’ The only contradictory voice from the Trump administration so far has been Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia’s leadership, suggesting that the chipmaker should look outside the company for its next chief executive.