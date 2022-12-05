Employees in UK can soon ask for flexible working from Day 1 of employment

Employees in UK will soon be able to request flexible employment from the first day of a job, under a new government plan announced today. The Rishi Sunak government’s intends to introduce changes to the right to request flexible working legislation. “Millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment, under new government plans to make flexible working the default," the UK government said in a statement.

