End of war, covid will set stage for private investments: Sanjiv Bajaj

Multiple factors are impacting the economy now. There are uncertainties around the war (in Eastern Europe), besides the disruption in the global supply chain. Hopefully, the pandemic is less of an uncertainty now, but we never know. We have seen that companies have been absorbing part of their input costs. You will see some of it getting transmitted outside. From a common man’s point of view, two big costs are the costs of food and fuel. On fuel, we recommend that both the Centre and states in a collaborative manner cut taxes so that it benefits individuals immediately. Secondly, many parts of India are facing a heatwave and early signs are that we may see again a good normal monsoon. If that happens, food price (inflation) will abate. We have also seen in the last couple of quarters, reasonably strong growth on consumer demand. It may moderate a bit, but we are not overly concerned about it at this juncture. As long as we address fuel and food (inflation), we should be in a reasonably okay situation.