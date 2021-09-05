Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Enel interested in India’s power distribution market: CEO Francesco Starace

Enel interested in India’s power distribution market: CEO Francesco Starace

Premium
Enel CEO Francesco Starace 
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Bloomberg

  • ‘We are interested because finally this big country is making it possible for private ownership of power distribution assets,’ Starace said

 Enel SpA is interested in entering the power distribution market in India, CEO Francesco Starace said during a press conference on Saturday.

“We are interested because finally this big country is making it possible for private ownership of power distribution assets," Starace said.

Enel has already started electricity generation in India and is seeking to also “cover" the distribution process, Starace added as he expects energy consumption per capita to grow in much of the country. 

 

