‘Energy security is India’s top priority in switching to clean fuels’

There are two interventions. First, we are saying that, put all the government electricity connections, including local bodies, on prepaid. So, one can consider excluding only the emergency services such as hospitals, drinking water services and street lighting. But all other government connections should be on prepaid. So, there will be no question on any arrears. And for these services and past arrears many states have instituted a mechanism of centralized payment of these dues from the amount which is earmarked for these local bodies. So, at state level they deduct those outstanding dues and they give it to discoms. Many states are doing it, so we have also advised other states to have the same mechanism. The prepaid mechanism is part of the RDSS pre-qualification. The states are already committed to it.