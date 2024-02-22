Enforcement Directorate requests look out notice against Byju Raveendran, says report
The move is aimed at preventing Raveendran, who has been frequently travelling between Delhi and Dubai for the past three years, from leaving the country
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has urged the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) to issue a look-out circular (LOC) against Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of Byju's, the Economic Times reported citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message