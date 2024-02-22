The move is aimed at preventing Raveendran, who has been frequently travelling between Delhi and Dubai for the past three years, from leaving the country

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has urged the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) to issue a look-out circular (LOC) against Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of Byju's, the Economic Times reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move is aimed at preventing Raveendran from leaving the country, and the central agency approached BOI earlier this month for the issuance of a fresh LOC. It comes as the agency's Bengaluru office is currently investigating alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations against the start-up and its founder, the report said.

A LOC 'on intimation' had been issued against Raveendran more than a year and a half ago at the request of the ED's Kochi office. However, the investigation was later transferred to the Bengaluru office of the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The LOC 'on intimation' allows immigration authorities to inform a probe agency about an individual's overseas travel without hindering their departure.

Raveendran has been frequently travelling between Delhi and Dubai for the past three years. Despite reports stating his presence in Bengaluru earlier this week, Raveendran told ET that he is currently in Dubai and plans to travel to Singapore tomorrow.

Decision to Safeguard Investors' Interests The decision to approach BOI for a "revised" LOC was made with the "interest of investors" in mind, sources added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A senior government official emphasised that even if Raveendran is currently overseas, issuing the LOC will prevent him from leaving the country upon his return. This measure aims to safeguard Byju's investors' interests and ensure a smooth conclusion to the case.

ED's Previous Actions and Allegations The ED had issued show-cause notices in November 2023 to Byju's parent Think & Learn and Raveendran over alleged violations amounting to ₹9,362.35 crore under FEMA. The ED initiated investigations based on various complaints related to foreign investment received by Byju's and its business conduct.

The agency conducted searches at Byju's locations and Raveendran's residence on April 27-28 last year, seizing documents about the company's investments and overseas activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alleged violation included the failure to realize proceeds of exports made outside India, delayed filing of documents for foreign direct investment (FDI), and non-compliance with filing requirements for remittances made outside India, causing a loss of revenue to the government of India.

