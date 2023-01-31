Engineers should focus on engineering & design jobs1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:34 PM IST
We need to move fast to ensure our products have India inside and out. To see that kind of change happening, we need to deepen R&D and make our engineers think more about hardware than software.
Engineers have often been lured by the tried and tested software jobs, that land them with fancy salaries and opportunities to work with reputed companies of the world. And that is just a fine way of thinking, but the times they are a changing, and the intelligent mind would look to adapt and see which way the wind is blowing.
