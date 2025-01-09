Aryan Kochar, co-founder of FinFloww, suggests saving nearly 50% of income in your 20s by living with parents. His view sparked debate, with supporters highlighting financial wisdom, while critics argue for independence and personal growth through living alone.

Aryan Kochar, co-founder of the Delhi-based financial services company FinFloww, has shared a life hack to save nearly 50 per cent of your income in your 20s. While his strategy is not new, it has sparked a debate on social media. Kochar advocates living with parents in your mid-20s as a way to save money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He argues that living with parents is a smart financial decision and not a sign of failure. According to him, many people compromise their finances in pursuit of independence.

“Might get me cancelled, but: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Living with parents in your mid-20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely," Kochar wrote in a post on X.

Living with your parents is common in India for both men and women. Men mostly stay with their families even after marriage, whereas women move out not due to financial reasons but as a convention of staying at the husband's house. More than a financial choice, living with parents is a tradition in India.

In the West, children are expected to move out when they turn 18 or in their early twenties as a path to adulthood. Living alone gives a sense of freedom, responsibility, and the ability to make independent decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reacts Several social media users have resonated with Kochar's post, whereas several questioned his opinion.

One of the users pointed out how living alone helps one to become “self-made."

“Totally disagree. You don’t grow out of the environment you were first moulded in. Being broke and lonely and eating ramen for dinner will help ignite the fire you need and the days you see to be self-made. If you live with your parents in your mid-20s, you are by default a carbon copy of the things you like and don’t like about them," the user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user also questioned how Kochar is just looking at money as a measure of success while factors such as maturity, risk-taking, and independence do play a role.

“So naive of you to think money brings or is a measure of success when true success is self-made, maturity, independence, evolving, taking risks, and seeing it through. Diamonds are made under the highest pressure from carbon. If you don’t have any pressure, go and create one for yourself. In the worst-case scenario, you can always come home and stay with your parents anyway," the user added.

“Bhai, live happily forever with your parents. Money will come or go, and that doesn’t matter. Parents will always be happy and supportive," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the users emphasised the importance of planning and cooking meals by living alone.

“Disagree. The sooner you move out, the sooner you understand planning & preparing your meals. Our moms also need a break from us. We need too much on our platter—more than what is necessary. We learn to eat what is necessary when we cook for ourselves," the user said.